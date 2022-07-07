Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $450.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $404.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.82 and its 200-day moving average is $473.17.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.