Inverse Finance Hits Market Cap of $7.86 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $731,824.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $83.86 or 0.00401128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00217393 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001092 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

