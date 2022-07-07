Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.60

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.60 and last traded at $67.96, with a volume of 92216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.