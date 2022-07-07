Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stake Lessened by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises 2.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,077,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,407,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78,551 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 288,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,821,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,041. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.36 and its 200-day moving average is $174.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $148.46 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

