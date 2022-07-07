Invesco (IVZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.50 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/14/2022 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/13/2022 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

6/6/2022 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2022 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/19/2022 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00.

5/17/2022 – Invesco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2022 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 105,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 295,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 41.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 9.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

