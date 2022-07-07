Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC owned about 7.29% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

QQQM traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91.

