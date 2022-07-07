Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Regency Centers (REG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG):

7/6/2022 – Regency Centers had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $77.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Regency Centers had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $69.00.

6/22/2022 – Regency Centers is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Regency Centers had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $75.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Regency Centers had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

REG opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

