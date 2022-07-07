Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ascot Resources (AOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE: AOT) in the last few weeks:

7/4/2022 – Ascot Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Ascot Resources was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$0.80 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.30.

6/27/2022 – Ascot Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$0.90. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2022 – Ascot Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.25.

6/25/2022 – Ascot Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.60.

5/17/2022 – Ascot Resources was given a new C$1.15 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Ascot Resources was given a new C$1.15 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AOT stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,760. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$185.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

