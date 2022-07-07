Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

