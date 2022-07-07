Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Iochpe-Maxion has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.
About Iochpe-Maxion (Get Rating)
