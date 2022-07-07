IOI Token Market Cap Hits $2.46 Million (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. IOI Token has a market cap of $2.46 million and $59,817.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOI Token coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOI Token has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.75 or 1.00052602 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002686 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token (IOI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

Buying and Selling IOI Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

