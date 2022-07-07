IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) is New York Life Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,443 shares during the quarter. IQ 500 International ETF makes up 11.3% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 97.08% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $214,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. IQ 500 International ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

