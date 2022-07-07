IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 52,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3,870.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 93,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 86.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

