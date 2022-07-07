ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Cut to $4.70 by Analysts at Citigroup

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

IS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in ironSource by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

