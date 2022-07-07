iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 257,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,577,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.87. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

