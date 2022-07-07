iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,555,484 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.