iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 289,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

