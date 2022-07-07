iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 2,842.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $281.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,881 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.93.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

