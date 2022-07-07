iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $110.54 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.