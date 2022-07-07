iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Shares Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,661,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000.

ISCG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,371. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68.

