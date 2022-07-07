iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.75. 2,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,894. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

