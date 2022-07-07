iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.