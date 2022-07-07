iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Wealth CMT grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

