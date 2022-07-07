iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $224.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

