iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $224.91 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

