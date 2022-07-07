iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $224.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

