iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.73. 606,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,403,276. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.