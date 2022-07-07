iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,380,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.9% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,776,000 after buying an additional 232,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.98. 2,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.