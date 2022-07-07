iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $227.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

