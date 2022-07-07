iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,898.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 272,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 279,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.79 on Thursday, hitting $389.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,873. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

