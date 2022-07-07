iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Hudson Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $94.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

