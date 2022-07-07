iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 247,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $93.94. 119,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,633. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

