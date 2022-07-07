iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $113.81 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

