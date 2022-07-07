iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Lessened by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.20. 184,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,132,251. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.11.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

