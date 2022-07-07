Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

NYSE JBL traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $52.22. 10,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,402. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,055,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Jabil by 223.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

