Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 49500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$48.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Get Japan Gold alerts:

Japan Gold Company Profile (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.