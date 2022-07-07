JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOFF. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,011,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,365 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,314,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,944,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after acquiring an additional 496,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

