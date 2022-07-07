John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

