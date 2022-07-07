John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $17.69.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
