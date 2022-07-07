Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as low as $46.23 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 59284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $134,563,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

