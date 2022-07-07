JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Shares Down 2.1%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.65 and last traded at $38.13. 9,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,039% from the average session volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period.

