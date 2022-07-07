JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target to GBX 210

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.72) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of £707.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.69. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.21).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

