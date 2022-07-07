JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target to GBX 210

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.72) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of £707.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 200.69. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.21).
Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Read More
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.