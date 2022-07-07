JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

