JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 59 ($0.71) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

AO stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.57) on Monday. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 62.55 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 262.80 ($3.18). The company has a market cap of £225.38 million and a PE ratio of -36.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

