JTC’s (JTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

JTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.05) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.44) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.17) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 760.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £882.44 million and a PE ratio of 2,960.00. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 563 ($6.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 957.27 ($11.59).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

In other JTC news, insider Nigel Le Quesne purchased 30,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £199,010.44 ($240,991.09). Also, insider Wendy Holley purchased 13,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £99,468.80 ($120,451.44).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

