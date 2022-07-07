KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:KBH opened at $30.24 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

