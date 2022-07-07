KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NYSE:KBH opened at $30.24 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
