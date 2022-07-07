Keep Network Market Capitalization Achieves $151.19 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $151.19 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 793,457,835 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

