Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Cut by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

