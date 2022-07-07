KeyCorp Cuts AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $10.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 17.27.

AvidXchange stock opened at 6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. AvidXchange has a one year low of 5.86 and a one year high of 27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.40.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 68.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

