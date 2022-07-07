KeyCorp Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.
WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.
Welltower stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.