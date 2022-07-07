KeyCorp Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Welltower stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

