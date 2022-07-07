KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Update

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,930,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 21,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.25 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

