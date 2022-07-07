Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. 62,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,548,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

